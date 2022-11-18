  • Chinese security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by a World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19, in February 2021. | REUTERS
    Chinese security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by a World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19, in February 2021. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

As of mid-November, the coronavirus pandemic that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 6.6 million people globally and infected 635 million.

Though a combination of immunity from vaccines and infection seems to be ending the pandemic’s emergency phase, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, remains unpredictable. It has mutated in unexpected ways before.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW