As of mid-November, the coronavirus pandemic that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 6.6 million people globally and infected 635 million.
Though a combination of immunity from vaccines and infection seems to be ending the pandemic’s emergency phase, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, remains unpredictable. It has mutated in unexpected ways before.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.