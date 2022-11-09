In October, U.S. Navy chief of operations Mike Gilday warned that China could attack Taiwan before 2024, speaking of a 2022 or potentially a 2023 window.
Taiwan naturally had to respond to the remark. Chen Ming-tong, Taiwan’s top intelligence official, told Taiwanese lawmakers, “2023 must also be closely watched,” adding that Beijing could threaten war with Taiwan next year to try and force it to the negotiating table.
