  Bill Gates speaks on eradicating polio worldwide at a conference in Washington in July 2011.
Few Americans remember when polio-stricken children relied on 7-foot-long iron cylinders to breathe.

At its peak in early 1950s, polio caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis a year and over 3,000 deaths in the U.S. alone. In the decades that followed, a massive vaccination campaign nearly eradicated the disease from the globe. Now, a perfect storm of factors has made polio a threat once again. Eliminating the virus is still possible, but only if global leaders shake off their complacency.

