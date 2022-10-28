Xi Jinping announced at the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th National Congress that China would “deepen reform and opening persistently.”
In March, Premier Li Keqiang told reporters, “Economic opening will not change, just like the Yangtze and Yellow Rivers will not backflow.” Despite the constant question over whether the era of economic reform has come to an end, in the mind of Chinese leaders, the commitment to economic reform will never change; instead, they are changing the focus of reform. The “primary contradiction” has switched from low productivity and economic backwardness to unbalanced development.
