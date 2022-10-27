  • South Korea going nuclear would benefit it and the United States by lowering the possibility of the North using such a weapon and sparing Washington from having to make the decision to enter into a nuclear conflict if it did. | REUTERS
North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats against South Korea and the United States have continued to escalate significantly.

Against the backdrop of these serious nuclear threats, both Seoul and Washington should be prepared for the worst-case scenario, which is a nuclear war with North Korea.

