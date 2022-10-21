  • For Vladimir Putin to use tactical nuclear warheads, they would first have to be transported and mounted on missiles, a process that involves dozens of officers who would have to sign off and relay the order. | REUTERS
As military strategists in the West war-game a possible nuclear escalation by Russian President Vladimir Putin, they’re also pondering the role disobedience could play.

What if Putin gives the order to nuke, but others in the chain of command refuse to execute? Should the U.S. and its allies try to sway those individuals now?

