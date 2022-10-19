  • Cash flow is more important than savings for prospective parents given that the estimated $300,000 needed to raise a child fluctuates over time. | REUTERS
Kids are expensive. Full stop.

No matter your level of frugality, it’s certainly costlier to have kids than to opt to be child-free. And yet, there’s a particular kind of societal pushback in the U.S. when you attempt to speak bluntly about the financial concerns of having children. The prevailing retort: “Oh, you’ll figure it out.” While not entirely untrue, there’s a difference between feeling a new pinch in your monthly budget and finding yourself unable to afford what was previously considered comfortable.

