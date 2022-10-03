TOKYO – The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has drastically changed the global security environment and posed serious challenges to Japan’s security policy.
The invasion of Ukraine, an independent state, is a clear violation of international law and is absolutely intolerable. Initially, some experts, like think-tankers in the United States, predicted that the capital city, Kyiv, would fall within a few days, yet the Ukrainian government and people have remained resolute in their fight to defend their homeland.
