If the United States’ Pledge of Allegiance were rewritten for the world of the 21st century, the clause “and justice for all” could well be changed to “and climate justice for all,” given that issue’s paramount importance.

A painful lesson from the last few decades — not only in the U.S. but around the world — is that the adverse effects of climate change are not distributed equitably among countries and communities. While the climate crisis has devastating implications for all of us, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres rightly points out that “the poor and vulnerable are the first to suffer and the worst hit.”