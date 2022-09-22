  • By going for a unity Cabinet in his last reshuffle, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was forced to bring in LDP members from factions that had links with the Unification Church, a move that is costing him dearly. | BLOOMBERG
Pyeongtaek, South Korea – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s public opinion ratings continue to plummet.

One major polling source showed him suffering a 14-point plunge, while another resulted in a higher disapproval than approval rating for the first time since he took office. His lowest polling number from a major source placed him at 29% — creeping into the danger zone for Japanese prime ministers.

