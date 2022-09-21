  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Japan's Lower House via a video link in the early days of the Russian invasion. Given Japan is the world's No. 3 economy, Kyiv's pursuit of Tokyo's support makes sense. | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA REUTERS
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Japan's Lower House via a video link in the early days of the Russian invasion. Given Japan is the world's No. 3 economy, Kyiv's pursuit of Tokyo's support makes sense. | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Pyeongtaek, South Korea – Last week, the Ukrainian government published a report about postwar security guarantees for its country.

Compiled by an international group of current and former government officials, the document seeks to outline a security framework that would safeguard Ukraine from renewed Russian aggression until the country’s formal accession into the European Union and NATO. Among the many countries specifically mentioned as desired security guarantors was Japan.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,