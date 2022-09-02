  • Since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in August, China’s military has begun operating closer to Taiwan, setting new boundaries and crossing a very dangerous line. | REUTERS
    Since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in August, China’s military has begun operating closer to Taiwan, setting new boundaries and crossing a very dangerous line. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

A month on from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, an unsettling new normal is setting in.

If there has been a fourth Taiwan Strait crisis, most Taiwanese have barely noticed. They are so accustomed to Beijing’s saber rattling that even the unprecedented live-fire drills of early August, when the Chinese military encircled the island democracy and shot missiles over it, failed to rattle them.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,