  • Rather than criticizing countries for buying oil from Russia, the West should thank them for buying its crude at a discount, leaving less money to fund Russia's military. | REUTERS
    Rather than criticizing countries for buying oil from Russia, the West should thank them for buying its crude at a discount, leaving less money to fund Russia's military. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

STOCKHOLM – The Western sanctions on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine are growing tighter.

The biggest outstanding concern is how to cut Russia’s oil revenues, which may now account for over half of its export revenues. The best method is a price cap for oil, which is already being implemented — though not by Western countries.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,