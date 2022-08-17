STOCKHOLM – The Western sanctions on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine are growing tighter.
The biggest outstanding concern is how to cut Russia’s oil revenues, which may now account for over half of its export revenues. The best method is a price cap for oil, which is already being implemented — though not by Western countries.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.