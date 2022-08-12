The creation of a government tells us much about the person who made it.
In the case of Fumio Kishida’s second Cabinet, announced earlier this week, we learned little new about the sitting prime minister. The new lineup is remarkably consistent with that of its predecessor, a government forged under the influence of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It is a model of stability, continuity and balance. It is reassuring but it may not be enough.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.