  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo on Wednesday after the reshuffling of his Cabinet.  | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo on Wednesday after the reshuffling of his Cabinet.  | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

The creation of a government tells us much about the person who made it.

In the case of Fumio Kishida’s second Cabinet, announced earlier this week, we learned little new about the sitting prime minister. The new lineup is remarkably consistent with that of its predecessor, a government forged under the influence of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It is a model of stability, continuity and balance. It is reassuring but it may not be enough.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,