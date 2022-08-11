  • Germany's last three fission reactors are due to go offline at the end the year, which does not bode well for the country's energy needs given its dependence on Russian oil amid the war in Ukraine. | BLOOMBERG
It’s getting hard to keep count of Germany’s “exits.” I’m talking about those pertaining to nuclear energy. Let’s see. I think we’re between three and four now, but closer to four.

Nuclear exit 1 began in 2000. The government back then consisted of the center-left Social Democrats and the Greens. The latter were in power for the first time, having grown out of the hippie counterculture of the 1970s, and in particular the German mass movement against nuclear energy. So Germany decided to phase out its nuclear power plants.

