  • Amid increased geopolitical tensions, China believes its time has come and the global balance of power is shifting. Still, the Western powers are in a better position than Beijing thinks. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Amid increased geopolitical tensions, China believes its time has come and the global balance of power is shifting. Still, the Western powers are in a better position than Beijing thinks. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Last week’s visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, has worsened tensions in the Taiwan Strait and pushed Washington-Beijing relations to new lows.

Taiwan is one of China’s three “core interests,” which means that the Chinese government feels obliged to take strong action when it perceives the prospects for unification to be threatened (leaving aside the validity of that feeling).

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,