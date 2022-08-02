  • The drive by Western economies including the U.S. to decouple from China has two motivations: fear of reliance on the Asian powerhouse for key goods and concern their technologies will strengthen Beijing’s hand. | REUTERS
    The drive by Western economies including the U.S. to decouple from China has two motivations: fear of reliance on the Asian powerhouse for key goods and concern their technologies will strengthen Beijing’s hand. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

There’s a lot of talk about decoupling the Chinese and Western economies.

The most ambitious version of that vision, that of two separate spheres of economic influence, is nonsense. There is no way to split the global economy, nor the need: Much economic integration is good for both sides and bifurcation serves only the most desperate, vicious and shortsighted.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,