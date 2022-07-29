  • Unlike Peter the Great, who wanted to modernize Russia, Vladimir Putin represents a world of regress, with his authoritarianism, military ventures and failing economy. | SPUTNIK / POOL / VIA REUTERS
RIGA – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal aggression against Ukraine is explainable only as an attempt to fulfill an imperialist fantasy — namely, of celebrating the 350th anniversary of Peter the Great’s birth by emulating the czar’s territorial conquests.

But Peter did not become “Great” through military success alone. He also introduced modernizing reforms and built St. Petersburg, “a window to Europe” on the shores of the Baltic Sea.

