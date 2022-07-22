  • China’s share of global gross domestic product in 2021 was 18.5% and its share of global working-age population was 19.2%, the latter of which is projected to fall to 6.1% by the end of the century. | AFP-JIJI
For a few decades now, China has been converging with the U.S. economically.

Depending how you measure it, its gross domestic product has either already passed that of its great global rival or is getting ever closer. Average incomes are still much lower in China, but by another key metric of living standards, life expectancy, China matched the U.S. in the pandemic year of 2020.

