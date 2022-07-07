  • The data coming out of the U.S. economy is as conflicting as ever and making fools of even the best and brightest analysts attempting to predict how markets and the economy will react. | BLOOMBERG
In times of economic uncertainty, it used to pay to check with the bond market to see what signals it was sending.

Is the economy headed into a recession? See whether yields are declining. Is inflation about to accelerate? See whether yields are rising. Bonds were the economy’s crystal ball. Now, they may be no better than a Magic 8 Ball in helping decipher the future.

