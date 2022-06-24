  • Rich nations are able to pursue green energy solutions to mitigate climate change. But if they don’t help poorer nations to move away from fossil fuels, their efforts will be in vain.  | REUTERS
    Rich nations are able to pursue green energy solutions to mitigate climate change. But if they don’t help poorer nations to move away from fossil fuels, their efforts will be in vain.  | REUTERS
  • SHARE

To look at the way richer countries are spending money on the energy transition, you might think we’re within reach of bringing climate change under control.

Investment in clean energy has only accelerated in the years since COVID-19 struck. In the second half of the last decade, it grew at a 2% annual rate. Since 2020, that’s risen to 12% a year. This year, it will hit $1.4 trillion, the International Energy Agency wrote in its annual investment report Wednesday, putting green power comprehensively ahead of the roughly $1 trillion that’s being spent on fossil fuels.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,