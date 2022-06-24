  • Party leaders, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (center), attend a debate in Tokyo on Tuesday in preparation for the July 10 Upper House election.  | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Party leaders, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (center), attend a debate in Tokyo on Tuesday in preparation for the July 10 Upper House election.  | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Pyeongtaek, South Korea – The campaign period for Japan’s Upper House election has opened and candidates have two weeks to curry support before voters cast their ballots on July 10.

Short campaign periods have always presented a challenge to opposition party members seeking to unseat incumbents from the ruling coalition, but this time around, media outlets and observers are giving them even less a chance than usual of scoring big wins.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,