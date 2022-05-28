On its face, Joe Biden’s trip to East Asia this week was a fairly typical international tour by a U.S. president. After visiting South Korea and meeting its new president, Biden went to Japan for a similar set of meetings with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials.

Much of the language emanating from Biden’s trip has been boilerplate about U.S. partnerships: working hand-in-hand, shared values, ironclad alliances and so on.