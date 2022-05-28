On its face, Joe Biden’s trip to East Asia this week was a fairly typical international tour by a U.S. president. After visiting South Korea and meeting its new president, Biden went to Japan for a similar set of meetings with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials.
Much of the language emanating from Biden’s trip has been boilerplate about U.S. partnerships: working hand-in-hand, shared values, ironclad alliances and so on.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.