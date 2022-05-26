  • Comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden in Tokyo this week that he is willing to use the U.S. militarily to defend Taiwan if attacked by China were received with a mixture of approval and consternation among Japanese officials. | BLOOMBERG
Amid the international upheaval over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden reassured America’s allies and friends in the Indo-Pacific that its priorities and foreign policy remain unchanged.

That said, while basically trying to maintain “strategic ambiguity” over a Taiwan contingencies, Biden made remarks that rendered the policy a little less ambiguous and which did not go over as well as he may have hoped.

