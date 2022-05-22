Ukraine has successfully repelled Russian incursions from the north and defended Kyiv, yet Russian territorial gains are still substantial and its forces occupy much of the Donbas, Luhansk and most of southern Ukraine.

Disturbingly, new U.S. intelligence suggests that, despite major setbacks, Moscow’s strategic goals include extending this control to form a land-bridge all the way to Transnistria, the Russian-backed breakaway territory between Ukraine and Moldova.