With the global elite meeting at the Swiss resort of Davos this week for a spring gathering of the World Economic Forum (WEF), war will have forced its way to the top of the agenda.

The pandemic has shrunk the annual jamboree of the great and the wealthy. Absent will be Russian oligarchs who hung around in “outer Davos” mostly uninvited and yet heavily present in private chalets and meetings. Now they’re under Western sanctions and under the radar.