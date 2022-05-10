Concerned that inflation is much too high, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by half a percentage point this week.
It was a bold move, but one that had been signaled well in advance and was bounded by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that even larger increases were not being considered. Nevertheless, markets plunged sharply around the world.
