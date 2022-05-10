Pyeongtaek, South Korea – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida just had the most productive Golden Week in Japan’s diplomatic history.
While the rest of the country was taking a break from the end of April to last weekend, Kishida engaged with foreign partners in both Japan and abroad, linking up with counterparts from seven different countries.
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.