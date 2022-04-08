AI has become one of the buzziest of biotech buzzwords. Venture capital and public funding have flooded into companies using machine learning to speed the search for and manufacture of new drugs.

Now a team of researchers has raised alarms about the potential for this artificial-intelligence technology to be used for wrongdoing — most distressingly, to discover new, scarier chemical weapons.

Drug developers use AI to come up with thousands, even millions of molecules that might interact with specific biological targets. But the same software can also be used to try to identify poisonous gases or powders, the researchers found. Suddenly, the biotech field is worried — about both AI’s hidden dangers and the possibility of overhyping them.

The actual immediate risk is likely minimal. But the new debate over the possibility that biotech AI could be used for nefarious purposes highlights the need to monitor the fast evolution of machine-learning technologies. It’s not too soon for drug developers and government regulators to weigh the unintended consequences of future advances.

The issue arose last year, when the Swiss Federal Institute for NBC (nuclear, biological and chemical) Protection asked a small biotech company in North Carolina called Collaborations Pharmaceuticals to report on the potential misuse of AI technologies at a biannual conference.

The company’s researchers investigated the question by repurposing a machine-learning model that they had designed to generate scads of molecules with the potential to act on drug targets. The model scores molecules based on various properties — downgrading those with features known to cause toxic side effects and giving preference to those that might have a therapeutic effect.

When the researchers trained their model to instead identify molecules that look similar to the nerve agent VX, it quickly identified tens of thousands of them, including many that appeared much more harmful. Focusing the model on doing evil rather than good was as easy as changing a one to a zero, and thus steering it to design and give preference to molecules with toxic effects, explains Sean Ekins, Collaborations Pharmaceuticals’ chief executive officer.

No powerful server was required for the computing. The entire project was done in six hours on an old desktop Mac, using software designed to use publicly available databases of molecules.

What’s alarming is the ease with which the AI model could be tweaked to cause harm. More reassuring is the low likelihood that AI designed for drug discovery will be repurposed in this way soon.

Consider that, so far, the technology has not been that effective in generating novel drugs. Computers are very good at identifying new ways to use existing classes of drugs, but they have not yet proved good at inventing new ones. Human ingenuity still guides that level of exploration.

This means that, at least for now, computers also aren’t likely to come up with entirely new kinds of chemical weapons. The computer merely churns out ideas. It takes more work to understand the damaging potential of individual molecules; they need to be made and tested (an unethical exercise).

And for any interested bad actors, those next steps are probably not worth the trouble, according to Derek Lowe, a medicinal chemist who writes for Science magazine’s pharma blog. “I’m not sure that anyone needs to deploy a new compound in order to wreak havoc — they can save themselves a lot of trouble by just making Sarin or VX, God help us,” he wrote.

And while computers enable scientists to discover seemingly infinite new molecules, they can’t yet predict how these will behave inside a human body. That still takes good old-fashioned trial and error.

Nevertheless, the project points to other aspects of AI’s use in drug development that merit closer attention. A more pressing risk, for example, could be the use of AI in the manufacture of bioweapons. A decade ago, Northwestern University researchers showed that it is possible to use an algorithm to come up with alternative ways to make sarin and mustard gas using unregulated starting materials.

And while the Collaborations Pharmaceuticals team focused on chemical weapons, models such as theirs could also be repurposed to create new illicit drugs that are potent, dangerous and hard to detect. Machine learning might also make it possible to quickly synthesize such drugs.

Earlier this year, the Rand Corp. flagged the potential for AI to be used to generate new synthetic opioids and fentanyl analogues.

Academic researchers who create AI tools for drug development want them to be freely available. But as these tools become more refined and effective and as the bar to using them gets lower, there is a greater need to think about other ways in which they might be used.

Consider that some AI models are available as not only “open access” but also “open source” — meaning that anyone can make small changes to the code that might increase the potential for harm. It might be wise to limit some models to open access only, as MIT professor Connor Coley has suggested.

Already, a vast amount of information on machine learning in drug development is publicly available, and it won’t be possible to entirely close Pandora’s box. There’s no need to panic. But the public should be aware of the risks. And biotech companies, academic researchers and government agencies involved in monitoring chemical and biological weapons need to have more open discussions about those risks now.

Lisa Jarvis, the former executive editor of Chemical & Engineering News, writes about biotech, drug discovery and the pharmaceutical industry for Bloomberg Opinion.