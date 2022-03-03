For the past decade, only a handful of Liberal Democratic Party politicians could claim the title power broker, and former Prime Minister Taro Aso was one of them. A close ally of Shinzo Abe and leader of one of the LDP’s largest factions, Aso was a force to be reckoned with inside Tokyo’s political circles.

That is, until four members of his faction cut ties this past week and revealed the hollowing out of his power base that started a few months ago.

Widely regarded as one of Japan’s most influential politicians, Aso’s influence has been in decline since the advent of the Fumio Kishida administration last October. But how has his power waned, why, and who takes his place inside the LDP when Aso recedes into the background?

Like many other influential LDP politicians, the most important quality that Aso brought to the political world was being related to another politician.

Dynasty matters in Japanese politics, and in Aso’s case, he is the grandson of arguably the most influential postwar politician: Shigeru Yoshida. Yoshida was the prominent prime minister who brought Japan out of the Allied occupation and set the doctrine that would serve as the foundation for the country’s security and foreign policy for decades after he left office.

In addition to his dynastic credentials, Aso also had the benefit of coming from a constituency inside an LDP stronghold. Fukuoka, on the island of Kyushu, is part of the traditional Satsuma and Choshu regions where the LDP and its forebears have maintained a power base for generations. By having what was tantamount to a guaranteed seat in parliament, Aso could commit his attention to endeavors other than campaigning.

There was one more thing that Aso had going for him: a penchant for money. Over the years, Aso’s family of politicians have managed to amass great wealth, which Aso has added to in his time as a politician. Aso’s net worth is so substantial, he happens to be the richest sitting Diet member in the country.

Why does money matter? It is essential for recruitment and currying loyalty. The formation of study groups to cultivate young politicians and the building of political networks all comes with a price tag. Further, there is something very attractive for a young politician about joining Aso’s faction and holding meetings in the nicest hotels while dining on the finest food — all at someone else’s expense.

Of course, none of that has anything to do with actual policymaking. However, unless it related to fiscal or economic policy, Aso was never really invested in it. Instead, he shrewdly focused on the first two layers of the political hierarchy of needs: survival and benefits; i.e. ensuring political survival and ensuring benefits were delivered to himself and his supporters. By doing that, Aso was able to secure prominent positions for himself, take over one of the LDP’s formal factions, and even earn the prime ministership in 2008 — a position he subsequently lost a year later when the Democratic Party of Japan wrested control of the government away from the LDP.

After a few years, the LDP regrouped, with Aso rallying behind Abe. Abe rewarded Aso with the deputy prime minister and minister of finance roles — positions that Aso held throughout Abe’s entire tenure as prime minister between 2012 and 2020. Then, by helping to engineer an election victory for Yoshihide Suga in 2020, Aso was able to hold onto those same titles for an extra year.

That all changed with the most recent LDP presidential election in October. Aso found himself in a difficult position in that he had no true allies to support. Suga was merely a compromise candidate in 2020 and his popularity was fading too quickly to justify backing him again.

The most popular candidate among the Japanese public was Taro Kono, a member of Aso’s faction, but Kono was a threat to Aso. Not only is Kono pro-reform, the younger, more popular Taro could undermine Aso’s power base in the LDP. After all, Aso’s faction once belonged to Kono’s father, Yohei Kono. Meanwhile, Sanae Takaichi was too ideological and Seiko Noda too reform-minded for Aso, the consummate pragmatist.

Making matters worse, the leader of the LDP’s youth caucus — Tatsuo Fukuda — actively petitioned to allow junior politicians to vote for themselves rather than having to follow the directives from their faction heads. With few other options available, Aso acceded to that demand. While it gave Aso an out by not having to make a formal decision about Kono, it reinforced the loosening of his grip over his faction.

After the party presidential election, Kishida had little intention of keeping Aso too close to his inner circle. Instead, he named Aso the vice president of the LDP, which is essentially a pre-retirement job for elder statesmen. Aso did manage to convince Kishida to allow his brother-in-law Shunichi Suzuki to inherit the minister of finance role and his confidant Akira Amari to become the LDP secretary-general, which are both prominent positions in the government and the party, but then something else happened to catalyze Aso’s decline: Amari lost in the Lower House election.

Aso’s close ally — the one he negotiated for to put into the LDP secretary-general position, was not even able to win back his own seat. While Amari was saved on the proportional election ticket, the damage was already done. Amari was forced to tender his resignation and Aso lost his inside man.

Since last autumn’s elections, LDP members have begun to distance themselves from Aso. For them, the benefits of cozying up to the once powerful politician were starting to fall short of his liabilities. Aso is gaffe prone, favors old-guard politics and has a dwindling pool of prominent allies. He is not a figure who will galvanize the electorate, especially as they look for generational change in Japanese politics. At 81 years old, enough LDP members see that Aso is in the twilight of his political career.

This week, this manifested in the beginning of the formal exodus from Aso’s sphere of influence. Four LDP Diet members tendered their notification to Aso that they would be ceasing ties with his faction. Their break from the faction drops it from the second largest in the LDP to No. 3. Adding insult to injury, at least one of those four will be joining forces with Suga, as they look to form a quasi-faction that will compete against Aso inside the party.

Meanwhile, the individual that has taken over as the No. 2 faction head is current LDP secretary-general and former golf companion of Aso, Toshimitsu Motegi.

Motegi maintains cordial enough ties with Aso, but he is pragmatic in a different way. Whereas Aso’s pragmatism is self-centered in nature, Motegi has applied his effort towards administering the government and implementing policies. This distinction between the two makes Motegi an attractive ally for many in the LDP — even more so now that Motegi commands the second largest faction in the party.

There is also the question of what happens next for Kono. Despite the LDP leadership sidelining Kono with a minor job after the last election, he remains popular among the public. Kono also has a reasonable support base inside the party that is willing to follow behind his brand of outspoken politics.

So, will Kono make a move to oust Aso? Such a bold play is unlikely in the near-term, but we should expect to see Kono continuing to distance himself from his faction head.

What does this mean for Aso? Essentially, he has a difficult choice: he can play the role of elder statesman and let the LDP milk the last ounce of politicking out of him before he retires. Or, he could simply occupy the LDP vice presidential position — albeit in name only — for the rest of his life.

Neither seem like good options for Aso. But it appears that the only alternative for him is to expend capital and accrue frustration as he slides towards one of those two inevitable outcomes.

Michael MacArthur Bosack is the special adviser for government relations at the Yokosuka Council on Asia-Pacific Studies. He previously served in the Japanese government as a Mansfield fellow.