5G is not what we need right now

Regarding the story “SoftBank first to announce 5G rollout date” in the March 6 edition, what will we do with 5G services?

Is this the time to release such products? Supply us with alcohol-based hand sanitizers, N95 masks, toilet paper and tissues. These are the things we need urgently.

What an extraordinary race we are that we can go to the moon, but we run out of supplies of the most basic commodities when required the most.

Technology will not solve our problems. Good governance and focus on the basics will. Nothing is reaching the small towns away from big cities.

What an appalling and cruel irony.

GAMAGORI, AICHI PREFECTURE

