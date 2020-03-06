An ode to toilet paper

Recent news of shortages in Japan struck me, and I wrote a poem about it, titled “Abundant Supply.”
I know there’s no shortage
of anything right now, but still,
there’s something about seeing
people lined up to buy toilet paper
that makes you think, “My God,
do we have enough toilet paper?”
and that draws you to the chain
of souls stretching from the door,
through the parking lot and up
to the edge of the street, compelling
you to join them, to follow them,
to unravel with them.
TAKAMATSU, KAGAWA PREFECTURE
The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.