Using education for social stratification

Roger Dahl, for his editorial cartoon in the Nov. 17 cartoon, drew a Rube Goldberg contraption to demonstrate how English-language education is being reformed. No doubt the reform of English-language testing in Japan is moving forward at the sloth-like pace of a turtle. The education ministry moves slowly, until its head, Koichi Hagiuda, is stopped by a slippery banana peel of a gaffe.

Hagiuda’s televised gaffe revealed that students who want to better themselves by taking English proficiency tests should do so “in accordance with their [financial] standing.”

Bureaucratic sloth is not behind Hagiuda’s gaffe. The slip is an example of a Kinsley gaffe, named after the American journalist Michael Kinsley who, 30 years ago, wrote: “A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth — some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.”

The truth here is that the government uses English-language tests to maintain an unspoken policy of social stratification.

Requiring students to take private sector-administered tests favors those who come from families living in big cities that can afford the cost of the tests and private tutoring.

Hagiuda’s gaffe reveals that the government places a higher priority on preserving the status quo than on the necessary task of identifying the best-qualified students in a shrinking pool of young people.

Still unresolved is the question of whether Mandarin Chinese might be more useful than English.

OTARU, HOKKAIDO

