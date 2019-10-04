A terrible pick for U.S. top court

Almost one year has passed since the U.S. Senate confirmed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by a 50-48 vote despite the sexual assault allegations against him. The recent report on a fresh sexual misconduct claim against him has again put his aptitude as a Supreme Court justice in doubt (“Trump backs Kavanaugh over new sexual misconduct claim,” Sept. 17).

The confirmation hearing televised last year revealed that he lacked judicial temperament. First, he failed to control his temper during the hearing. He became emotional when asked about the allegations. Judges, especially those of the nation’s highest court, are required to maintain a calm and professional manner under all circumstances.

Next, he did not respect the Senate Judiciary Committee. Witnesses, either in courts or in hearings, are usually not allowed to take such an arrogant attitude.

Last and more important, he cast reasonable doubt about his integrity. Judging from the remarks of his accusers and acquaintances, he seems to have been at least slightly wild as a student, but how he responded to them was more important than what he did in the past.

His temperament, disrespectful behavior and questionable integrity showed how improper he is as a Supreme Court justice. His appointment has damaged the court’s reputation and people have lost confidence in it.

According to The Washington Post, more American adults disapproved than approved of Kavanaugh’s senate confirmation by 51 percent to 41 percent. It is regrettable that Kavanaugh serves at the top of the U.S. judicial system for life without public support.

MINATO WARD, TOKYO

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.



