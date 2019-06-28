Japan robbed at the World Cup

I watched Japan play the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup. The Japanese team was excellent; I thoroughly enjoyed the way they played and the effort they put into it.
I am so sorry that Japan were eliminated by that penalty decision. I know that the rules have changed, but I still think it was unfair: Under the old rules the penalty wouldn’t have been given as it was clearly not deliberate, and from what I saw the Japanese player was trying to get her arm out of the way. Shame on you FIFA!
Anyway, thank you Japan from a lifelong Newcastle United supporter for great entertainment.
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND
The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.
LATEST READER MAIL STORIES
- FSA missing the boat on pension issues
- I found that the Financial Services Agency report suggesting that pensioners need at least ¥20 million in savings not only alarming but also strange in a way that I have not noticed the med...
- On to another foolish war
- U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton and his fellow hawks in the Trump administration are trying to further escalate the situation with Iran and to encourage Trump to launch an attack on t...
- Relativist narrative does a disservice
- While a certain degree of skepticism may be healthy for society, raising unwarranted doubts can lead to a betrayal of truth. For a professor emeritus, Ramesh Thakur shows fairly sloppy — and danger...