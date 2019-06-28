Japan robbed at the World Cup

I watched Japan play the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup. The Japanese team was excellent; I thoroughly enjoyed the way they played and the effort they put into it.

I am so sorry that Japan were eliminated by that penalty decision. I know that the rules have changed, but I still think it was unfair: Under the old rules the penalty wouldn’t have been given as it was clearly not deliberate, and from what I saw the Japanese player was trying to get her arm out of the way. Shame on you FIFA!

Anyway, thank you Japan from a lifelong Newcastle United supporter for great entertainment.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND

