Reader Mail

Refusing overtime should be a choice

The Media Mix column headlined “Missing an opportunity to tackle workplace woes” in the May 19 issue brought me back to my dismal career as a worker.

About three decades ago, I was employed by a prestigious company where working overtime was common among all employees. I regarded working long hours from a viewpoint of diligence and obedience, which have been considered virtues.

Why did I go along with this? One reason is that I was afraid of dismissal, because in a poor family I had to work for a living, and it was a financially stable company. Therefore, I tolerated some sexual harassment from a co-worker. Now I realize I had underestimated myself. What a shame!

However, every cloud has a silver lining. The TV drama mentioned in the column, “I Will Not Work Overtime, Period!” shows us that when everyone works more efficiently, they don’t have to work overtime. Recent deaths from overwork also make employees want to protect their own lives more.

Workers have the right, guaranteed by law, to diverse ideas and values. This article will help push some workers, stressing out in the corner of their workplace, to consider how work styles can be more flexible and diverse. They can even consult a legal expert for advice.

MIEKO OKABE
YOKOHAMA

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

LATEST READER MAIL STORIES

Image Not Available
Appreciation for Ichiro Suzuki
I would like to say “thank you” to my great hero, Ichiro Suzuki. As a baseball player he is known not only in Japan but also all over the world. When Ichiro recently hung up his spikes for the S...
Image Not Available
What it means to be hāfu  in Japan
The article “Portrait book explores identity from eyes of mixed-race Japanese” in the April 9 edition, about Japanese Belgian photographer Tetsuro Miyazaki’s ongoing project Hāfu2Hāfu, gave me a ch...
Image Not Available
Dementia problem affects all of us
I agree with the May 26 editorial that "addressing dementia prevention" is a pressing matter. There are two reasons. First and foremost, there is yet no established cure, as the editorial says. ...