With time ticking down to the start of an unusually intricate and spread-out Winter Olympics, organizers of the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games say that they are on track.

"Our complex organizational model is falling into place," said Andrea Varnier, the chief executive of these Games as organizers prepared to mark 100 days to the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

They were using the event in Milan to unveil the full designs for the medals and to reiterate, as their president Giovanni Malago said, that preparations for the Games, which run February 6-22, are under control.