U.S. athletes are preparing for anti-American feeling at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) leaders said on Tuesday, a little over three months before next year's global event.
U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff regime and other policies, including strict travel bans, have sparked anti-American sentiment in many countries in recent months.
That mood has spilled over into major sporting events this year.
