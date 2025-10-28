Mikaela Shiffrin knows she is not firing on all cylinders yet after suffering serious injuries in a crash last year and the American is trying to temper expectations ahead of her bid for a fourth Olympic title at the Milano-Cortina Games in February.

Shiffrin, the most successful Alpine World Cup skier of all time, won gold in the slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games and in the giant slalom in Pyeongchang four years later.

She had an injury-marred 2024-25 season but wrapped it up by claiming a record-extending 101st career World Cup victory in March.