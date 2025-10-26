Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is feeling more confident about MLB players competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, though he said significant scheduling challenges remain to be resolved.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday ahead of Game 2 of the World Series in Toronto, Manfred said progress has been made after meeting with LA28 officials.

The Major League Baseball Players Association would also have to be on board with having big leaguers competing for an Olympic gold medal in 2028.