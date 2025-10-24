Just over two years since the Philippines men's curling team were formed, it is preparing a final push to realize a dream of qualifying for next year's Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Belief is high as the rink, comprising brothers Marc and Enrico Pfister, Christian Haller, Brayden Carpenter and Alan Frei, sits on the verge of becoming the first team from the tropical Southeast Asian country to compete at the Winter Games in any sport.

After winning gold at the Asian Winter Games in China this year, it swept through a pre-Olympic qualification event this month to earn a spot in the final qualifier.