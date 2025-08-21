Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has denied claims made by her former manager that she has retired from the sport, saying she is still training regularly.

Algerian Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting were in the spotlight at the Paris Games last year over their eligibility after they had been disqualified from the 2023 World Championships by the IBA, which said sex chromosome tests had ruled them ineligible.

However, they competed in the women's category in Paris after being cleared by the International Olympic Committee, with both winning gold medals in their weight classes.