Organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will sell naming rights for some competition venues to "unlock an additional revenue stream" in a move that breaks with Olympic tradition of forbidding brand names on stadiums and arenas.

In a statement released on Thursday, LA28 organizers said the "landmark change" will apply to featured venues in support of the "largest commercial revenue raise in sports."

"From the moment we submitted our bid, LA28 committed to reimagining what's possible for the Games," LA28 chairperson and president Casey Wasserman said in a statement.