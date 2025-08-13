American Fred Kerley, a two-time 100m Olympic medalist, has been provisionally suspended for failing to notify anti-doping officials of his whereabouts, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Tuesday.

Kerley, who took 100m silver in Tokyo and bronze last year in Paris as well as the 2022 world 100m crown, was suspended for "failing to comply with his anti-doping whereabouts obligations," according to the AIU.

Elite athletes have strict requirements about informing anti-doping officials about their locations, such as at training camps or when traveling, and must provide a time and location each day to comply with rules regarding unannounced doping tests.