In exactly six months' time the spotlight will shine on the tiny Alpine town of Cortina d'Ampezzo, which along with the city of Milan will be staging the Winter Olympics.

The Games also took place in the resort in 1956 but for Cortina native and Olympic champion curler Stefania Constantini, the 2026 edition promises to be extra special.

"I think it will be a really big event in a really little mountain village," Constantini said by video call.