Nyjah Huston, widely regarded as the greatest street skateboarder of all time, has set his sights on Olympic gold when the sport returns to its roots at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Huston, 30, represented the United States in the sport's Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and again at Paris 2024. He will be 33 when the Games return to Southern California but says his drive remains undiminished.

"I'm stoked for the LA Olympics. I'm definitely going to try my best to be there. I plan to be there," Huston said in an interview at his home in Laguna Beach.