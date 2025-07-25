Peres Jepchirchir said on Wednesday she was relishing her imminent return to Japan for the first time since storming to Olympic marathon gold at the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

Jepchirchir has been named as one of three Kenyan women in the marathon squad for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 13-21.

The other athletes include the current Rotterdam marathon champion Jackline Cherono and Magdalyne Masai, who was fourth in this year's Tokyo marathon.

Jepchirchir, 31, a two-time half world marathon champion, overcame intense heat to take gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021, beating fellow Kenyan and former world marathon record-holder Brigid Kosgei.

"I am happy with the confidence the Kenyan selectors have had in me despite the disappointment in the Paris Olympics," she said in Nairobi.

"It's my first time to compete in the World Championships, and I'm looking forward to it," she added.

"We know Ethiopia have selected a strong team and they're the defending champions. But I believe in the Kenya team and I pray God will give us health and strength that day to face them."

The women's marathon will be held on September 14, followed by the men's race a day later.

The Kenyan men's team is led by Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich, whose best time is 2:03:13, which he recorded while making his debut in the 2023 Berlin marathon when he finished second to Eliud Kipchoge.

Kipchoge, the two-time Olympic champion, will not take part in Tokyo.