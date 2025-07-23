Doha is bidding to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, authorities said on Tuesday, as the wealthy Gulf state of Qatar sets its sights on yet another major sports event to diversify its energy-reliant economy.

One of the smallest and wealthiest states in the Gulf, Qatar has already hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Should it be chosen, Qatar would become the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to host the Olympic Games, said Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.