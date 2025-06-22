Thomas Bach's eventful 12-year tenure as president of the International Olympic Committee comes to an end on Monday when he hands over the reins to Kirsty Coventry, the first woman and African to hold the sports world's most powerful political office.

From state-sponsored doping by Russia to the COVID-hit Tokyo Games, the 71-year-old German lawyer, a 1976 Olympic team fencing champion, faced many challenges during his time in power.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first person to ring Bach to congratulate him on his election in 2013 — but little did Bach realize how much Russia was to dog his presidency.