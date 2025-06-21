As the gender furor that engulfed boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics rumbles on, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is weighing reintroducing testing, while several sports have already embraced testing for male chromosomes.

Such testing has its share of critics and the Olympics have already tried it once only to abandon it in 1996.

Incoming President Kirsty Coventry, who will become the first woman to lead the Olympic movement when she starts her term on Monday, signaled a change of direction on this politically inflammatory and scientifically complex issue when she was elected in March.